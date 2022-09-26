Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,234 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.86. 38,186,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,380,869. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

