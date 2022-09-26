Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 804.6% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 30,069 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,737. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.41 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

