Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 58,558 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 793,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 34,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.38. 4,686,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,019. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.