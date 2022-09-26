Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,868 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 2.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 809,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,800. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

