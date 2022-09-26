Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,801. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.