Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Invests $3.18 Million in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 93,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up 1.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 414,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,946,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,213,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,348.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 130,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 121,717 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,055,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

BATS IFRA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,621 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.