Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,375 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 89,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 598,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.09. 1,714,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,831. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.

