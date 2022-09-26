Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

SIL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.53. 734,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $42.08.

