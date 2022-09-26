Phore (PHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $118,832.86

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $118,832.86 and $106.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00695197 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000171 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 18,280,230 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.