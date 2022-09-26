PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 103,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 109,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.

In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 123,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,515,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 239,863 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,059,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 727,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 385,160 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 635,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 25,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 40,245 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

