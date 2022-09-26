Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,860 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for approximately 1.4% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.54% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $29,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,729,000 after buying an additional 71,650 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,034,000 after purchasing an additional 40,749 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

PNFP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.72. The stock had a trading volume of 31,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,954. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Stephens boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

