Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises 2.9% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,861 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,745 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,512,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,180,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.47. 15,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,850. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60.

