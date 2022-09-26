Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.71

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 29894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTK. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.44 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter worth about $31,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 273.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,243 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,989,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,480,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

