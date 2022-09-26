Polkadex Market Capitalization Reaches $4.02 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00006721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $203,987.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Polkadex’s total supply is 3,141,810 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadex’s official website is www.polkadex.trade.

Buying and Selling Polkadex

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadex is a trading platform catered towards both the users of decentralized and centralized exchange markets. It provides two products initially, Polkadex Orderbook and Polkapool AMM. Polkadex Network allows traders to get the best of both worlds by providing a no KYC, feeless swaps and liquidity on AMM pool supported by perpetual liquidity mining program.”

