Polkastarter Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (POLS)

Polkastarter (POLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $47.21 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkastarter is a DEX built for cross-chain token sales and auctions, enabling projects to raise capital on a decentralised and interoperable environment based on Polkadot.POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars.

