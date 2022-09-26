Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 194 ($2.34) on Friday. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,520.50 ($18.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 220.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £918.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

