Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on the mining company’s stock.
Polymetal International Price Performance
Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 194 ($2.34) on Friday. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,520.50 ($18.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 220.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £918.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26.
Polymetal International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.