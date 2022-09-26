Popsicle Finance (ICE) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Popsicle Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.67 million and approximately $115,334.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Popsicle Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Popsicle Finance

Popsicle Finance’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 65,805,709 coins and its circulating supply is 12,874,185 coins. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Popsicle Finance’s official website is popsicle.finance.

Popsicle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popsicle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popsicle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Popsicle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Popsicle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popsicle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.