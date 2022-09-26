POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $40.61

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.61, but opened at $39.26. POSCO shares last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 1,108 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. POSCO’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in POSCO by 68.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in POSCO by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in POSCO by 1,046.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 39,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 36,060 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in POSCO by 4,319.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in POSCO by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,702,000 after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

