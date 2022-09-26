Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PDS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.70.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 116,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,014. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $650.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $87.19.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $255.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.32 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

