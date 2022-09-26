Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Acquired by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 595,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 355,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 71,246 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 377,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 166,925 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.22. 82,243 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.54.

