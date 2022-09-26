ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 5.6% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,722,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 955,166 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 452,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after purchasing an additional 254,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 225,392 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.50. The company had a trading volume of 885,531 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average of $90.41.

