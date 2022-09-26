Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Lifted by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.17 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.62.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

