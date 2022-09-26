QASH (QASH) Market Cap Tops $10.01 Million

QASH (QASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. QASH has a market cap of $10.01 million and $39,706.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com.

Buying and Selling QASH

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

