QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.2 %

QCOM traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.71. The company had a trading volume of 334,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865,458. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.96. The company has a market cap of $134.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

