QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 6.1% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $119.71. 334,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,865,458. The stock has a market cap of $134.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

