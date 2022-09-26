Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) is JGP Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises approximately 2.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $12,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.50. 27,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.71 and a 200-day moving average of $135.25. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

