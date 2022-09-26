Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.19 million.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.46. 2,024,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,728. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $939.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

RXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $651,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $627,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 39.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.