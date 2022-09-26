Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.19 million.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.46. 2,024,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,728. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $939.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $651,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $627,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 39.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

