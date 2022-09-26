Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.77.

Rapid7 Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $45.81 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

About Rapid7



Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

