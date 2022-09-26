Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.95

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 19001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.51%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.29%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,243,000 after buying an additional 1,094,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 604,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000,000 after buying an additional 201,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $23,905,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Stories

