Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 456,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,753,320. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $276.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.43.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

