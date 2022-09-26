Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global comprises approximately 2.6% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of NV5 Global worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NV5 Global by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $381,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $381,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $2,007,053.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,851,162.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,275 shares of company stock worth $4,234,273 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,815. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.72 and a 52-week high of $147.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

