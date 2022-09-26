Request (REQ) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

Request (REQ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $101.47 million and $2.13 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn “

