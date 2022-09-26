Reviewing Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) & Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharecare has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and Sharecare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 5.25 -$43.63 million ($3.85) -0.45 Sharecare $412.82 million 1.59 -$85.00 million ($0.30) -6.20

Analyst Ratings

Reunion Neuroscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sharecare. Sharecare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reunion Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reunion Neuroscience and Sharecare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharecare 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sharecare has a consensus target price of $4.65, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Sharecare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sharecare is more favorable than Reunion Neuroscience.

Profitability

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -65.19% -45.08% Sharecare -23.50% -18.17% -13.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Sharecare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sharecare beats Reunion Neuroscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

