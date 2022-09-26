Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up to $18.43

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.43, but opened at $18.83. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 371 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVMD. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 823.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Articles

