RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. RH accounts for 2.5% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RH by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in RH by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.75.

RH stock traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.88. 12,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,798. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $708.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.13 and a 200-day moving average of $292.01.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total value of $36,939.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total transaction of $36,939.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $4,220,831. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

