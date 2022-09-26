Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Trading Down 6.2%

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) fell 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.66. 301,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,338,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RITM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 50.25%.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,932,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,245 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 1,507.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 1,180,866 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,957,000 after buying an additional 943,227 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $9,733,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 61.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,836,000 after acquiring an additional 758,276 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.