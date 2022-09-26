SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Shares Down 4.5%

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €6.50 ($6.63) and last traded at €6.52 ($6.65). Approximately 162,403 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.83 ($6.96).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($20.00) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($15.31) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €7.71 and a 200-day moving average of €7.50. The firm has a market cap of $295.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

