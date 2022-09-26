Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.47

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore Stock Down 30.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.