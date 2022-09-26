Saga (LON:SAGA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $132.10

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 132.10 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 134.76 ($1.63), with a volume of 756201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.30 ($1.70).

Saga Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £189.12 million and a P/E ratio of -6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 197.85.

About Saga

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

