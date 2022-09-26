Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells $144,759.93 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,759.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $146.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,685,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290,902. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.79 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $146.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.96, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 176,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,741,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,854,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

