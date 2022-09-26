Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Now Covered by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IOT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Samsara Stock Down 1.5 %

IOT opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52.

Insider Activity at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,107.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,000. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,179 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,860,000 after purchasing an additional 377,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $8,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

