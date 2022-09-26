Scharf Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.89.

Intuit Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $395.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,408. The company has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.43. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

