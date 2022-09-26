Scharf Investments LLC Has $11.25 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954,626 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up about 0.4% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,857,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 109,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.02. 9,912,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,228. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $164.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.