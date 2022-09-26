Scharf Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 5.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Lockheed Martin worth $150,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 221,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,099,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.83.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $407.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,300. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

