Scharf Investments LLC Sells 8,683 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,673,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 2.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $76,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,901,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,590. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $55.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

