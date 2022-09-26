Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 29th. set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €122.00 ($124.49) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of SU stock opened at €114.40 ($116.73) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($77.90). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €126.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €130.11.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

