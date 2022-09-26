Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

NASDAQ SCHL traded down $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.88. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $514.40 million during the quarter.

In other Scholastic news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $122,698.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,003.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Scholastic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Scholastic by 7.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Scholastic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Scholastic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Scholastic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

