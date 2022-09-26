Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Position Raised by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Schrödinger accounts for about 3.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. owned approximately 0.18% of Schrödinger worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,953,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after acquiring an additional 120,458 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SDGR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schrödinger from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

SDGR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.17. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $60.39.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

