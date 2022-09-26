Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.0% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.19. 8,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,241. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.