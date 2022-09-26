Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.94

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 82342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

